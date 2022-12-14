Pilipinas magbibigay ng $200,000 sa United Nation

UNITED NATION – Nag-pledge ng $200,000 (P10,000,000) ang Philippine Mission to the United Nation para sa Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) na bahagi ng commitment ng Pilipinas sa UN Office Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs

Ang pondo na ibibigay ay gagamitin sa life-saving humanitarian assistance sa mga bansang tinatamaan ng sakuna tulad ng Pilipinas.

Noong 2021 tumanggap ang Pilipinas ng $12 million dollars mula sa CERF para tulungan ang mga naapektihan ng bagyong Rai.

Ayon kay Philippine Mission to the United Nation Ambassador Antonio Lagdameo, Commitment daw ito ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr., sa United Nation Office Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

“The President is a committed partner of UN OCHA. Being one of the world’s most at-risk countries, the Philippines invests in disaster preparedness and early warning systems at national and local levels, through strong engagement with international humanitarian organizations, civil society and the private sector,” ani Lagdameo.

Hinikayat ni Lagdameo ang ibang developing countries na mag-ambag din sa UN OCHA para matulungan ang mga bansang mangangailangan ng life-saving-humanitarian assistant.

Dumalo sa Pledging Event UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres kasama ang iba pang bansa na miyembro ng United Nation. (Dave Llavanes Jr.)