P131M smuggled frozen foods tumambad sa Manila port -BOC

Nadiskubre ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) ang may P131.9 milyong halaga ng smuggled frozen goods sa mga containers na dumating sa Manila International Container Port (MICP) kamakailan.

Nabatid na ang tatlong containers, na naka-consigned sa Victory JM Enterprise OPC ay sumailalim sa masusing physical examination noong Lunes, matapos na makatanggap ang Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service-MICP (CIIS-MICP) ng derogatory information hinggil sa misdeclared items sa mga naturang shipments na mula sa China.

Ang total estimated na halaga ng naturang frozen goods na natuklasan sa mga containers ay aabot sa P131,902,500.

“We will file the appropriate criminal charges against the consignees as soon as the proper paperwork is done. We need to apply the fullest extent of the law against these groups. They have been making a mockery of our laws and the agency itself for believing that their modus will work every single time,” ayon kay Customs Commissioner Yogi Filemon Ruiz.

Nabatid na idineklara ng consignees ang shipments na naglalaman lamang ng frozen prawn balls ngunit matapos na suriin, nakadiskubre ang mga Customs agents ng frozen meat, garlic short rib, at smoked duck breast sa mga containers.

Nag-request muna ang CIIS-MICP para sa paglalabas ng Pre-Lodgement Control Orders (PLCOs) sa mga nasabing shipments noong Disyembre 7, 2022 para sa hinihinalang posibleng paglabag sa Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

Ipinagmalaki naman ni Customs Deputy Commissioner retired Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy ang naturang operasyon.

“This demonstrates the accuracy of the information we get from our sources and the immediacy by which we act to eventually put these people behind bars. As an agency that work against syndicates, smugglers, and many other criminal groups, we are always up against a big challenge but I’m also confident our team can handle it,” aniya.

Samantala, kinilala naman ni CIIS Director Jeoffrey Tacio ang aniya’y hindi matatawarang kontribusyon ng lahat sa operasyon, kabilang ang Department of Agriculture (DA).

“This is hard won. Every successful operation for us is like threading a needle. We have to work together seamlessly for everything to fall into place. Seizing these smuggled items and arresting the responsible individuals are the end goal for every operation,” aniya.

Ang Victory JM Enterprise OPC ay posibleng maharap sa mga kasong paglabag sa Sec. 1400 (misdeclaration in goods declaration) in relation to Sec. 1113 (property subject to seizure and forfeiture) ng CMTA.

Inirekomenda na rin ng examiners ang paglalabas ng Warrant of Seizure and Detention (WSD) sa shipment.