WebClick Tracer

Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Abante
MORNING NEWS
Abante Tonite
NIGHTLY NEWS
TNT Abante
BREAKING NEWS
Archive
ALL NEWS
TELE
TABLOID
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tumblr
NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
LIFESTYLE

Malick Diouf pinakamagaling na basketbolista sa Season 85

SUSI sa mga tagumpay ng University of the Philippines dahil sa pag-akbay sa kanila ni Senegalese Malick Diouf.

Kaya naman nasa finals ang Fighting Maroons ng 85th UAAP men’s basketball kontra Ateneo de Manila University.

Bago nagsimula ang Game 2 finals kagabi, hinirang na Season 85 Most Valuable Player si Diouf.

Nirehistro ni 6-foot-11 big man ang 10.79 points, 10.86 rebounds, 2.86 assists, 1.57 blocks at 1.5 steals sa elimination round at nakalikom siya ng 73.9 statistical points (SP) sapat para masilo ang MVP trophy.

“I just want to say thank you for this blessing. Thank you to my teammates but job is not yet done. I hope that in two or three hours, we will be celebrating in our school,” saad ni Diouf.

Tangan ng Fighting Maroons ang 1-0 sa kanilang best-of-three series at kasalukuyang nagbabanatan laban sa Blue Eagles habang tinitipa ang istoryang ito kahapon.

Nakapasok sa Mythical Five sina Forthsky Padrigao (Ateneo), Dave Ildefonso (Ateneo), Luis Villegas (UE) at Carl Tamayo (UP) . (Elech Dawa)

Una sa Balita

Popular sa Abante

Trending Ngayon
Trending Weekly
Trending Monthly

Related News

NEWS
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
OPINION
METRO
LIFESTYLE
VISMIN
KARTADA
ISYU NGAYON
ABAN TV
RSS
SITEMAP

TELETABLOID

Follow Abante News on

tiktok-abante
News
Entertainment
Sports
Opinion
Metro
Lifestyle
VisMin
Kartada
Isyu Ngayon
Teletabloid

Abante TNT

Abante TONITE

tiktok-abante