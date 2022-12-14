Malick Diouf pinakamagaling na basketbolista sa Season 85

SUSI sa mga tagumpay ng University of the Philippines dahil sa pag-akbay sa kanila ni Senegalese Malick Diouf.

Kaya naman nasa finals ang Fighting Maroons ng 85th UAAP men’s basketball kontra Ateneo de Manila University.

Bago nagsimula ang Game 2 finals kagabi, hinirang na Season 85 Most Valuable Player si Diouf.

Nirehistro ni 6-foot-11 big man ang 10.79 points, 10.86 rebounds, 2.86 assists, 1.57 blocks at 1.5 steals sa elimination round at nakalikom siya ng 73.9 statistical points (SP) sapat para masilo ang MVP trophy.

“I just want to say thank you for this blessing. Thank you to my teammates but job is not yet done. I hope that in two or three hours, we will be celebrating in our school,” saad ni Diouf.

Tangan ng Fighting Maroons ang 1-0 sa kanilang best-of-three series at kasalukuyang nagbabanatan laban sa Blue Eagles habang tinitipa ang istoryang ito kahapon.

Nakapasok sa Mythical Five sina Forthsky Padrigao (Ateneo), Dave Ildefonso (Ateneo), Luis Villegas (UE) at Carl Tamayo (UP) . (Elech Dawa)