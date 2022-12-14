AFP walang nakikitang banta sa Pasko, Bagong Taon

Wala pa umanong namomonitor na anumang banta sa Pasko at Bagong Taon ang Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Gayunman, sinabi ni AFP spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar na hindi ito dahilan para makampante sila dahil patuloy ang pagbabantay nila sa bawat sulok sa bansa laban sa anumang banta.

Kumbinsido rin silang humina ang puwersa ng Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) para maglunsad ng mga pag-atake.

Aniya pa, nakipag-ugnayan na ang AFP sa Philippine National Police (PNP) at magkatugma ang kanilang security operations.

“Now in the conduct of security operations, what we will do is to provide our support to the PNP because they are the lead effort when it comes to security operations and preparations during the Yuletide season,” dagdag nito.

Sa kasalukuyan ay nasa 154 barangay sa bansa ang binabantayan ng AFP laban sa communist armed conflict. (Catherine Reyes)