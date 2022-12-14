Adele muntik mabaliw sa hiwalayan kay Simon

Inamin ng award-winning singer na si Adele na naapektuhan nang husto ang kanyang mental health noong makipag-divorce siya sa kanyang mister na si Simon Konecki.

2019 noong maghiwalay at mag-file ng divorce si Adele kay Simon. Pero naging daan daw iyon para magpa-therapy siya dahil sa pag-iisip niya kung saan siya nagkamali sa relasyon niya.

“Before, obviously, when I was going through my divorce, I was like, basically in like five therapy sessions a day. But I stopped holding myself accountable for my own behavior and the things I would say and it’s because I would always fall back on my therapist.

“I love making music, but there is something about performing live that actually terrifies me and fills me with dread normally. That’s why I am not a big touring artist. I did it last time to prove I could do it. But this experience of being in a room this size, I think I might be a live artist for the rest of my life.”

“If my voice ain’t top-notch that’s alright, but my soul is top-notch, I’ll tell you that — that’s what I try to say to my therapist. Having the human interaction every weekend is honestly— I’m the happiest I’ve ever, ever, ever, ever been.” (Ruel Mendoza)