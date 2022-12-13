WebClick Tracer

METRO

Suspensyon ng SOMO, pamasko sa mga bandido, sundalo

Bukas ang Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) sa posbilidad ng pagdedeklara ng suspension of military operations (SOMO) para kapwa makapagdiwang ng Pasko ang mga sundalo at rebelde.

Gayunman, idiniin ni AFP spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar na sa kasa-lukuyan ay wala pa silang inirerekomenda kay Pangulong Ferdinand Mar-cos Jr. na ceasefire sa CPP-NPA-NDF para sa Pasko.

Naniniwala si Aguilar na may karapatan din ang mga sundalo at rebelde na magdiwang ng Pasko tulad ng mga ordinaryong tao.

Aniya, kumbinsido siya na maaaring magkaroon ng pagbabago sa isipan at kanilang prayoridad ang pag-uwi ng mga rebelde sa pamilya nila.

“We pray that the insurgents will also be allowed to go to their fam-ilies and think about their future. We hope that come New Year, their resolution will be to abandon armed struggle and all forms of vio-lence that destroy human lives and properties,” diin ni Aguilar.

Samantala, itinaas ni Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. sa full alert ang Special Action Force (SAF) mag-ing ang 17 Regional Mobile Force Battalions (RMFB) para maiwasan ang anumang kaguluhan sa pagdiriwang ng ika-54 taong anibersaryo ng Com-munist Party of the Philippines (CPP) sa Disyembre 26. (Catherine Reyes)

