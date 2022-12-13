Ikaw ba ito Cliff Hodge? PBA player pinatakam LGBTQ, binudol pa ng halagang P350K

ISANG aminadong miyembro ng LGBTQ ang nag-post sa Facebook sa pagnanais nitong makahanap ng tulong para maibalik ang kanyang P350,000 matapos na hindi matuloy at pabulaanan ang pagpapadala ng ninais nitong mai-take home na aktibong player sa Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

Sa isang mahabang post sa community group na Money Mindset Matters – Payong Kapeso Group (Hide Your Identity), ikinuwento ng miyembro ng LGBTQ sa post nito na, “PINAASA AKO NG ISANG PBA PLAYER” kung paano naganap ang pagkakakuha dito sa kanya ng malaking halaga.

“Hi everyone, this is the first time that I’ll write here hoping that I can seek advice with my situation,” post nito.

“A good friend of mine hosted a private party last week in his house. It was attended by more or less 25 people, maximum 30. I arrived at his house around 8PM and to my surprise he had guests that were playing for PBA. One of them is my ultimate crush,” simula nito sa pagpahayag sa nangyari.

“As a member of LGBT I won’t be hypocritical that I intended to flirt with him that night. In short, my goal is to take him home that night. I made sure to converse with everyone while I found my way to sit beside him, to which I was successful,” kuwento pa ntio.

“Around 11PM we were already beside each other and talking non-stop. Past 12AM we were already drunk. The other guests are already teasing us and shouting “I-take home na yan, I-take home na yan”,” ayon sa post.

“To my surprise, he whispered to me “You can take me home for 350K”. The moment he said that I felt a static electricity flow in my whole body. My hope in taking him home that night just went from 0% to 1000%,”

“I asked him to give me his bank details so I can transfer the money to which he obliged. I honestly don’t know what I am doing at that moment. All I know is I just want him that night. I transferred 350K to his bank account. He even showed it to our friends that I transferred 350K to him. We continued to drink that night until he disappeared from the scene. I found him sleeping in the living room of my friend’s house. Totally dead drunk. I asked his friends to look after him since I want to go home and rest,” ayon sa LGBTQ.

“When I woke up, I texted him if we could do our deal that night but to my surprise he told me that there is no such deal. I asked him to just return the money that I transferred but he said that I gave it to him. I told him that I didn’t give him the money for nothing and the reason why I transferred money to him is because of what he whispered to me. He then blocked my number,” kuwento nito.

“I honestly don’t know what to do to get my money back. I asked our friends who are present to that party but he is not answering them either. I’m still thinking if I should consult with my lawyer because I’m afraid that he will give me those judgemental eyes,” sentimyento nito.

“It’s just hard for me to accept to let go of 350K that easily without anything in exchange. If I knew that he would do that to me I would have just given that money to those who are in need. I hope you don’t judge me for my actions. I will read all of your advice,” aniya.

“Totoo nga ang sabi nila na hindi laging maliwanag ang buhay sa Meralco. Also, saan magandang mag cliff diving ngayong December?,” tila pagbibigay ng clue ng nabiktima na LGTQ.

Sa ilang komento naman ng mga netizen sa naturang post ay ipinapalagay nila ito na si Cliff Hodge base sa clue na ibinigay dahil player ito ng Meralco Bolts. (Lito Oredo)