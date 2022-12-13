Angelo Kouame, Eagles hihirit ng rubbermatch

Mga laro Miyerkoles: (Araneta Coliseum)

Game 2/Best-of-3 Finals

5:30pm — Awarding Ceremony

6:00pm — UP vs Ateneo

HIHIRIT ng rubbermatch sina Angelo Kouame at ang Ateneo Blue Eagles pagharap sa reigning champs University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons sa Game 2 ng best-of-three titular showdown sa 85th University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball action sa Big Dome.

Hindi maiwasan ni Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin na manlumo sa ipinakitang magandang depensa ng Maroons sa Game 1 tungo sa 72-66 panalo.

“Execution during the whole game was difficult because the pressure from UP was very good,” pahayag ni Baldwin.

“We certainly have to figure out ways to compensate for the pressure that they have. I’ve talked about it before. When they have those six guards who are able to generate that kind of template for a game defensively, you’ve got to find counters.”

Nagkalatng 15 turnovers ang Ateneo na nai-convert ng UP sa 10 puntos, habang naiparamdam ang walong steals ng UP sa kabuuang laro.

Maituturing ring matibay ang depensang ipinakita ni Zavier Lucero nang butatain nito sina Chris Koon at Kouame sa importanteng tagpo sa fourth period.

Naungusan rin ng UP ang Ateneo sa rebounding mula sa 45 boards laban sa 39 ng Ateneo, kung saan humugot ng double-double si Lucero sa 14 points, 11 rebounds, dalawang assists at dalawang block shots. (Gerard Arce)