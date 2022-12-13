Alexandra Sydney Paez pagalingan ng utak sa HK

NAKATAKDANG umalis ng bansa si Philippine chess wizard Alexandra Sydney Paez upang lahukan ang Hong Kong Bauhinia U-18 Invitational Chess Championships na ilalarga sa Regal Oriental Hotel sa Kowloon City, Hong Kong sa Disyembre 26 hanggang 31.

Puspusan ngayon ang paghahanda ni 18-year-old Sydney na anak ni Philippine Executive Chess Association (PECA) President Dr. Alfredo “Fred” Paez, miyembro siya ng DLSMHSI Chess Team na nasa gabay ni multi-titled coach FIDE Master Roel Abelgas.

Makakasama ni Sydney sina Mark Jay Bacojo ng Dasmariñas, Cavite at Ayana Nicole Usman ng Santa Rosa City, Laguna.

Tutulak din ng piyesa ang mga tigasing sina Isaac Hu, Hungi Yun, Guk Han at Mingeun Song ng South Korea, Yiheng Li, Theodore Lukas Lam, Jamison Eldrich Kao at Shun Him Leung ng Hong Kong, Hsiu Elliot Wong Yen ng Singapore, Sakkaranant Plakwongsirikul ng Thailand, Jiu Yarng Clarence Foo, Zong Ze Cheah at Jing Er Claire Foo ng Malaysia.

Ang FIDE rated tournament ay ipapatupad ang seven rounds Swiss System format na may 90 minutes plus 30 seconds increment playing time.

Nakalaan sa magkakampeon ang HK$15,000 plus trophy at medal.

Sa second placer ay HK$7,000 plus medal, third HK$5,000 plus medal, fourth HK $3,000 plus medal, fifth HK $3,000 plus medal at sixth and sixth HK $2,000 plus medal. (Elech Dawa)