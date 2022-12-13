4 ilegal vape seller sinampolan ng BIR

Sinampahan ng kaso ng Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) sa Department of Justice (DOJ) ang apat na indibidwal dahil sa pagbebenta ng puslit at hindi nabuwisan na mga vape product na nagkakahalaga ng hanggang P30 milyon.

Pinangunahan ni BIR Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui, Jr., ang pagsasam-pa ng kasong paglabag sa Republic Act No.

111346, kilala bilang “Act Increasing the Excise Tax on Tobacco Products, Imposing Excise Tax on Heated Tobacco Products and Vapor Products, and Increasing the Penalties for Violations of Provisions on Articles Subject to Excise Tax, as well as breaching the National Internal Revenue Code of 1997” sa DOJ laban kina Wei Feng Bao, alyas ‘Sofi Chua’ ng Top Fog Phils; Cristina Poa, ng Rocket Bull Race Marketing; Sandoval Severino Brio-nes; at Jimy Go ng Top Fog Phils.

Resulta ito sa pagsalakay ng BIR sa establisimyento ng mga ito na hu-mantong sa pagkakasamsam ng hanggang 100,000 unit ng mga vape ka-bilang din ang 899 kahon ng ‘untaxed excisable articles’ tulad ng 175,050 piraso ng pod at 61,400 piraso ng bottled flavored juice na nagkakahalaga ng mula P15 milyon hanggang P30 milyon.

Ayon kay Lumagui may P1.4 bilyon kita ang nawala sa gobyerno dahil sa smuggling ng mga vape.

“The excise tax for nicotine salts is P47 per milligram. So with an estimated 500,000 units per month brought in illegally, with an aver-age of 5-milligram content at P47 per milligram, the country loses around P117.5 million per month or P1.410 billion annually,” paliwa-nag ni Lumagui. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)