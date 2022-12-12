Sasablay sa MIF may kulong, multa

Sa gitna ng mga batikos, inamyendahan muli ng House Committee on Banks and Financial Intermediaries ang panukalang Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF).

Ayon kay Committee chairperson at Manila Rep. Irwin Tieng nagpasok na ang penal provision sa panukala upang maparusahan ang mga magsa-samantala sa paggamit ng lilikuming pondo.

“Nakasaad sa penal provisions natin na any director, trustee or officer who willfully o maliciously violates investment guidelines set by the board of directors as defined pursuan¬t Section 19 of this Act or whose acts of gross negligence, willful misconduct, fraud, actions in breach of any investment agreement, and in a loss suffered by the fund shall be liable for all damages resulting therefrom suffered by the corporation. Stockholders or members and other persons shall be punished by imprisonment of not less than one year but not more than five years, or a fine of not less than P50,000 but not more than P2 million, or both at the discretion of the court,” sabi ni Tieng.

Sakaling bibili ng kompanya ang Maharlika Investment Council, sinabi ni Tieng na “hindi siya pwedeng mag-manage ng kompanya na iyon. Para siyang passive investor.”

Inalis na rin umano ang probisyon kaugnay ng pagbibigay ng fixed na pitong taong termino ng chairperson ng board ng Maharlika Investment Corp.

Ayon kay Tieng ibinalik na rin sa MIF ang pangalan ng pondo mula sa Maharlika Wealth Fund.

Pormal na rin umanong naipasok ang probisyon kaugnay ng pagiging chairperson ng Maharlika Council ng Finance Secretary sa halip na ang Pangulo at ang pag-alis sa Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), at Social Security System (SSS) sa mga contributor ng pondo. Inalis na rin ang probisyon kung saan mag-aambag ng pondo ang gobyerno sa pamamagitan ng General Appropriations Act.

Ang Land Bank of the Philippines, Development Bank of the Philippines at Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas ang magiging major contributor ng pondo. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)