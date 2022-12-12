Pag-IBIG posts record-high P38.06B net income in Jan-Oct 2022; up 39%

Pag-IBIG Fund netted a record-high income of P38.06 billion from January to October 2022, the agency’s top executives announced on Monday (December 12).

“I am happy to report that Pag-IBIG Fund continues its strong performance this year. Our P38.06 billion net income in just the first ten months of the year has already surpassed the P34.73 billion we posted in all of 2021. Our performance shows how excellently we are managing the funds that our members have saved with us. This places us in a strong position to continue providing social services and help more Filipinos gain better lives, in line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.,” said Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar of the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), who serves as chairperson of the 11-member Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees.

Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta, meanwhile, stated that the agency’s total assets have now reached P810.07 billion, gaining nearly 10% or P65.49 billion from the yearend 2021 level. She added that even with still two months left before the year ends, the agency’s accomplishments as of October already show that it shall have

its best-performing year yet.

“We thank our members and stakeholders for their unwavering trust and support, which has allowed us to gain another banner year. From our accredited developers in building and delivering quality housing projects and accounts, to the business community for the timely remittance of their employees’ monthly savings and loan payments, to our members who continue to save more with us and choose our loan programs, and to our borrowers for their prompt payment on their loans. The sum of all these parts is a stronger-than-ever Pag-IBIG. We count on their continued support so that we can maintain our remarkable growth and help even more Filipino workers uplift their lives through savings and by gaining homes of their own,” Acosta said (END).