Monday, December 12, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Mukhang Jin Bilog: Kim Seok-jin nagpakalbo, pinagtripan ng mga netizen

Nagpakalbo si BTS member Kim Seok-jin o mas kilala as Jin bilang paghahanda sa mandatory military training sa South Korea.


Sa Weverse ay nag-post siya ng kanyang photo kung saan naka-black lang siya at iba na ang style ng buhok.

“Hehehehehe it’s cuter than I expected,” caption niya sa kanyang post.

Nalungkot lalo siyempre ang mga Army (BTS fans) dahil ang akala nilang hindi mangyayaring pagsabak ng sikat na K-Pop group sa military ay nagkakatotoo na.

Ilang netizen rin naman ang ginawang katatawanan ang bagong look ni Jin. Nag-trending ang “Jin Bilog” sa Twitter na tawag nila ngayon sa K-pop star. Nilagay nila ang mukha ni Jin sa bote ng gin na bilog.

“Eto na coping mechanism niyo mang-dogshow t*ngina anong jin bilog (crying emoji).”

“Makes me ugly cry rn but—Jin bilog (crying emoji). U still super handsome we love you so much!”

“JIN BILOG (round Jin) era has come my besties and still slayin with looks, God I love him so much. Take good care of yourself, WE LOVE YOU JIN.”

Ilan lang ‘yan sa reaksyon ng mga netizen.

Sa Disyembre 13 ay nakatakda na siyang magpa-enlist sa military. Pinayuhan ng Big Hit Music na iwasan munang bumisita ng media at mga fan sa training center sa araw na ito.

“The site is expected to be very crowded with enlisting soldiers, family members, and some fans. We ask the media to please refrain from visiting the site.

“In order to prevent safety accidents caused by on-site congestion, Jin will enter the grounds of the recruit training center while in a vehicle without greeting the media or fans separately. Due to the nature of the venue, we ask for your understanding that there is no separate waiting space for reporters,” bahagi pa ng pahayag nito. (Batuts Lopez)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)

