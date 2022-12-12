Justin Brownlee makikipagsabayan sa Lebanon, Jordan – Sonny Angara

TIYAK palalakasin ng naturalization ni PBA import Justin Brownlee ang roster ng Gilas Pilipinas sa paparating na sixth window ng 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers sa Pebrero, ayon kay Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) chairman Senator Sonny Angara.

Bilang may-akda ng isa sa mga panukalang nagtutulak ng naturalization ni Brownlee, sinabi ni Angara na malaking tulong ang Barangay Ginebra resident import sa pagharap ng Gilas kontra Lebanon at Jordan sa Pebrero sa Philippine Arena sa Bocaue, Bulacan.

“We would like to express our gratitude to our colleagues here in the Senate and the House of Representatives who gave their full support to the naturalization of Brownlee. After several years of playing as an import in the PBA, Brownlee has now deemed the Philippines as his second home and has demonstrated a strong desire to contribute to the country as a future player of our Gilas Pilipinas squad,” paliwanag ni Angara.

Ang mga naturalization bill ay inakda nina Senator Ronald Dela Rosa, Bong Go, Angara at Joel Villanueva, tinalakay ito sa Committee on Justice and Human Rights na pinamumunuan naman ni Senator Francis Tolentino.

Sa House of Representatives, ang mga panukala ay sinulong nina Rep. Mikee Romero at Gus Tambunting, isa si SBP Vice Chairman Robbie Puno sa co-author ng bill.

Inaprubahan ng Senado ang House Bill 6224, para ipasa sa Palasyo ng Malakanyang para sa pirma ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

Makakasama ni Brownlee si Utah Jazz star Jordan Clarkson at 6-foot-11 Ateneo Blue Eagles standout Ange Kouame bilang mga kasalukuyang naturalized players na maaari nang maglaro para sa Gilas Pilipinas sa FIBA World Cup at iba pang future international tournaments.

Hawak ang limang PBA title kasama ang dalawang Best Import award, ikinokonsidera na si Brownlee bilang isa sa all-time greatest imports.

Inaasahang pupunan ni Brownlee ang posisyon ni Clarkson kapag hindi ito available dahil sa commitment sa Jazz sa National Basketball Association.

“With Brownlee as part of Gilas, we will be able to maintain the momentum going into the sixth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers this February. Things are definitely looking up for Philippine basketball and with the right amount support, our resurgence in the world hoops stage could definitely become a reality sooner than later,” dagdag ni Angara.

Co-host ang Pilipinas, kasama ang Indonesia at Japan sa 2023 FIBA World Cup, na magsisimula sa Agosto 25, 2023 na magtatapos sa Manila sa final phase sa Setyembre 5-10.

Sinabi pa ni Angara na ang pondo para sa hosting ng bansa sa FIBA World Cup ay kasama sa 2023 national budget.

Iginiit pa ni Angara na malaking tulong ito sa bansa.

“Each of these players are global brands in themselves and they will bring with them the fans from their respective countries, and their sponsors so the potential for tourism and business for the Philippines will be significant,” sey ng senador. (Abante Sports)