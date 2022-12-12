Hindi lang sa opensa, pangdepensa pa! Zavier Lucero walastik sa pagblangka ng bola

Mga laro Miyerkoles: (Araneta Coliseum)

Game 2/ Best-of-3 Finals

5:30pm — Awarding Ceremony

6:00pm — UP vs Ateneo

BUKOD sa impresibong double-double na itinala ni Zavier Lucero para sa defending champions University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons sa Game 1, naging sandalan rin ang 6-foot-6 graduating forward pagdating sa depensa na naging susi para mamuro sa pagkuha ng makasaysayang ikalawang sunod na kampeonato ngayong taon sa 85th University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball tournament.

Binutata ni Lucero sa fourth period ang tangkang dakdak ni Chris Koon sa nalalabing 6:39 sa laro na nagresulta sa tres ni Harold Alarcon para sa 61-56 at unti-unting palobohin sa 10-puntos na kalamangan.

Nasundan ito ng pagtapal sa lay-up ni Ange Kouame sa nalalabing 38 segundo kasunod ng paghahabol ng Ateneo sa pagtapyas ng bentahe sa apat, upang mabigyan ng pagkakataon na maitala ang 72-66 na panalo sa harap ng 18,211 manonood sa Mall of Asia Arena.

“That was just me in the right place at the right time,” pahayag ng dating Mythical Team member ng nagdaang 84th season. “All of our guys made plays, stepped up. After I blocked Chris, Harold hit a big three for us, so it was a team effort tonight for sure.”

Nahasa nang husto ang abilidad ng Filipino-American forward sa isinasagawang pagsasanay ng kanilang koponan pagdating sa depensa na itinutulak umano sa ensayo ni coach Goldwin Monteverde.

“I think our team… Coach always says in practice, it’s five versus one on the floor. So anytime there’s an opportunity to help if somebody gets beat up, it’s on us to be there for those guys to make sure no one’s left on an island,” wika ni Lucero.

Depensa rin ang nakikitang puno’t dulo ng panalo ng Fighting Maroons kontra sa karibal sa “Battle of Katipunan” na umaasang makukuha ang titulo bukas, Miyerkuloes, sa makasaysayang event sa katumbas na ‘historic’ na Smart Araneta Coliseum sa Quezon City.

“Defensively, we started well. Yung movement ng bola was really there. I like the way the team (was) looking for the open man. Preparing for Ateneo, alam naman namin kung anong klaseng team ang Ateneo. Hindi naman tayo talaga pwede mag-relax. We’ve always talked about it na playing against Ateneo, we should really play good defense,” paliwanag ni Monteverde.

Nagbida para sa UP si Lucero sa 14 points, 11 rebounds, dalawang assists at importanteng dalawang block shots. (Gerard Arce)