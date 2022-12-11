Hinatulan agad! US gov’t pinalagan ng kampo ni Quiboloy

Umalma ang legal counsel ng Kingdom of Jesus Christ sa press release ng US Treasury Department dahil tila convicted na kriminal na raw ang tingin kay Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

Ayon kay Atty Michael Jay Green, nagulat siya noong maglabas ang Estados Unidos ng pahayag para idiin si Quiboloy sa mga kaso laban sa kanya, kasama rito ang ilang human rights violation katulad ng sex trafficking.

“I look at this press release, it’s hard for me to believe this is coming from the United States from the treasury department. If you look at what they say about serious human rights abuses in the Philippines… ‘Apollo Quiboloy engaged in human rights abuse.’ They’ve convicted them already!” sambit ni Green.

Giit pa ng isang abogado na si Atty. Manny Medrano, tila nabalewala daw ang due process para kay Quiboloy.

Lahad naman ni Atty. Ferdinand Topacio, ang human rights ni Quiboloy ang na-violate ng US Treasury Department dahil sa inilabas nilang press release.

Nakasaad sa pahayag ng US Treasury Department ang mga kinahaharap na kaso ni Quiboloy, kasama rito ang sex trafficking, money laundering, cash smuggling at fraud.

Nagpataw rin ng parusa ang US kay Quiboloy, kung saan haharangan na ang mga ari-arian ng pastor sa USA.

“As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of the designated persons described above that are in the United States or in the possession or contril of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control),” ayon sa pahayag ng US Treasury Department. (Raymark Patriarca/Dolly Cabreza)