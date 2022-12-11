ASINTA ng Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3×3 na mapalakas ang tsansa na mag-qualify sa 33rd Sumer Summer Olympic Games 2024 sa Paris kaya maghahanap ng dagdag na mga manlalaro upang mapalalim ang talento sa national men’s 3×3 basketball training pool.

Napakahalagang taon ang 2023 sa tsansa ng bansa na makapasok sa 2024 Paris Olympics kaya magsasagawa ng open tryout sa Martes, Dec. 13 sa Activate Hope Arena sa Pioneer Street, Mandaluyong.

“The real count for qualification for both Paris Olympics and Olympic Qualifying Tournament began last November 1, 2022 and will end on November 1, 2023. With this and being the global partner of International Basketball federation 3×3, we will be ramping up our efforts for the 2023 season. And it will begin with our national tryouts,” bulalas ni Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Daniel Mascariñas, ang ninong ng PH 3×3.

Ang tryouts ay bukas sa lahat ng mga Pinoy na may hawak na pasaporte ng ‘Pinas. Dapat lang magpareserba ng tryout slot sa pagpapadala ng mensahe ng kanilang pangalan, edad, at taas sa 0966-473-6059.

Hindi magkakaroon ng limitasyon ang Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas sa kanilang posibleng pagpirma sa tryouts.

“We need a huge pool for the 2023 FIBA 3×3 season,”hirit ni trainer Chico Lanete. “For the players, this is their chance to represent the country, travel the world, and also earn from basketball.” (Lito Oredo)