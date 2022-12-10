‘Click bait pa more’: Nadine wapakels kay Deanna Wong

Dahil lang daw sa cut video na hindi ipinakita ang buong interview, napagbibintangan si Nadine Lustre na nakikisawsaw sa isyu ng Volleyball player na si Deanna Wong.

Hindi ito pinalampas ni Nadine at sinabing para lang sa click bait pero at her expense.

Ang naturang interview ay last year pa raw. Kaya nag-react ng sunod-sunod si Nadine sa kanyang Twitter post.

Sabi ni Nadine, “I’d be gagged if they don’t make an article on this tweet. Nood muna kasi bago mag react. wala namang issue, for the click bait nalang lang talaga eh.”

Dugtong pa ni Nadine, “I’m so mind blown with how this interview was so blown out of proportion then again I’m not surprised.

“Probably gonna be the last time Im gonna talk about this cuz prolonging this will be silly sf. If people still wanna to crucify me for that edit down video, edi wow.”

Pinost na rin ni Nadine ang full video kunsaan, nai-isyu siya ngayon. At sana raw, panoorin muna ng lahat bago mag-react.

Aniya, “I hope y’all watch this video so you see the whole picture. This interview was last year and is not a response or comment to Deanna Wong.

“Please know that I don’t really care about all the bashing… If anything, it’s making me laugh. I hate, hate seeing you guys affected and trying to clean up this bs.

“Shoutout din to everyone who’s quick to judge + make content about a subject without knowing the full context first. I hope y’all got the clicks u wanted. Enjoy.”

At sey pa niya, “I’m gonna wait for news/chismis platforms to pick up these tweets. They usually pick up news about me so quickly. Mas mabilis pa sila sa alas kwatro pag may bagong update. San kaya sila now?”

Mukhang badtrip talaga si Nadine, huh! (Rose Garcia)