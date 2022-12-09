Sakit ni Celine Dion wala pang lunas

Nag-post ng video message sa Instagram ang multi-award winning Canadian singer na si Celine Dion para ipaalam sa lahat a siya ay na-diagnose with a rare neurological disorder called Stiff-Person Syndrome.

Ayon sa Web MD, Stiff Person Syndrome is “a progressive neurological and autoimmune disorder that affects the brain and the spinal cord.” Mga symptoms nito ay muscle rigidity or spasm which can affect one area or the entire body, enlargement of the muscles and difficulties walking or moving.

Wala pang nadidiskubreng gamot sa sakit na ito na affected ang isa sa isang milyong tao.

Dahil sa sakit na ito ni Celine, kinakilangan niyang kanselahin na ang kanyang tour sa U.K. at USA.

Heto ang full statement ni Celine:

“Hello everyone. I’m sorry it’s taking me so long to reach out to you. I miss you all so much. And I can’t wait to be on stage talking to you in person. As you know, I’ve always been an open book and I wasn’t ready to say anything before. But I’m ready now.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through.

“Recently I have been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called Stiff-Person Syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people. While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having.

“Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.

“It hurts me to tell you today this means I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February. I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better and my precious children who are supporting me and giving me hope.

“I’m working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again. But I have to admit it’s been a struggle. All I know is singing, it’s what I’ve done all my life and it’s what I love to do the most.

“I miss you so much. I miss seeing all of you, being on the stage, performing for you. I always give 100% when I do my shows, but my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now.

“For me to reach you again, I have no choice but to concentrate on my health at this moment and I have hope that I’m on the road to recovery. This is my focus and I’m doing everything that I can to recuperate.

“I want to thank you so much for your encouraging wishes of love and support on my social media. This means a lot to me. Take care of yourselves. Be well. I love you guys so much. I really hope I can see you again real soon.” (Ruel Mendoza)