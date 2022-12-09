WebClick Tracer

Friday, December 9, 2022

SPORTS

Nicole Tiamzon dumaan sa matinding kalungkutan bago nagkampeon sa Gazz

NAKAKUHA na ng kampeonato sa Premier Volleyball League ang dating UP standout na si Nicole Tiamzon, salamat sa Petro Gazz na naipagtanggol ang korona sa Reinforced Conference.

“Early this year, someone prayed for me and that person said that it’s gonna be a “great season” for me this year. I don’t know exactly what that means, but I didn’t try to overthink and bother myself about it. I just go on with my life, prayed, and waited for it,” sambit ni Tiamzon.

Naibahagi rin nito na bago ang tagumpay, dumaan muna siya sa pagkabigo kabilang ang pagkawala ng kanyang ama, tito at maging trabaho.

“Just wanted to say thank you to my @petrogazzangels Family (To the management, coaching staff, and my teammates) for giving me another chance to do what I love to do, to all of your hard works, efforts, and unlimited laughs all throughout the year, ” aniya.

Bago mapunta sa Angels, huling naglaro si Tiamzon para sa Perlas Spikers. (Sarah Jireh Asido)

Anong masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)

