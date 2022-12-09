WebClick Tracer

Saturday, December 10, 2022

Karera Tips Ni Jp Gonzales

December 10 2022 – Sabado
Metro Manila Turf Club Tanauan City Batangas

R01 – 1 Monument, 6 Surplus Boy, 8 Clairvoyant, 3 Chase The Gold

R02 – 9 Bisyo Mag Serbisyo, 2 Keynote Speaker, 10 Amor Mi Amor, 4 King Hans

R03 – 12 True Grit, 5 Axis Deviation, 13 Make Or Break, 2 Jeng Wears Prada

R04 – 4 Best Offer, 3 Aroma, 7 Bordelle, 5 Antique Collector

R05 – 4 Maaasahan, 10 Street Smart, 2 Sweet Spot, 1 Quid Pro Quo

R06 – 9 Winsome Maxine, 8 My Dear Magnolia, 7 Honey Ryder, 6 Salugnon

R07 – 2 Speak Easy, 8 Indelible Quaker, 5 Moving Violation, 10 Tsetseburetse

R08 – 2 Calamian Island, 4 Senyorita, 5 Prettiest Star, 1 Princess Mavee

R09 – 1 Tugatog, 3 Hook The Hustler, 6 Calle Loreto, 10 Raga Muffin

Solo Pick: Tugatog
Longshot: Calamian Island

