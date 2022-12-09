BB Gandanghari hagulgol sa puntod ni Royette

Nasa Pilipinas nga ulit si BB Gandanghari, at agad-agad nga niyang dinalaw ang kanyang ina, si Mommy Eva Carino.

At siyempre, tinupad din niya ang pangako kay Royette Padilla, ang kapatid niyang pumanaw na.

Heto nga ang menshae ni BB o Rustom Padilla noon:

“#BitterSweet: coming home is seeing the living and those who have passed. I miss my Kuya Royet, ArikiSan, my brother in law whom I have always considered my father figure and my favorite nephew, Jack Jack…. “I pray for your souls, may you rest in peace.

“Togetherness is precious… family ties that bind.

“Lots of food and laughter that brings joy to this otherwise lonely heart in a foreign land.

“My heart is filled, my soul refreshed. God is good… all the time‼ #BBGandanghari #FamilyReunion #Homecoming,” sabi ni BB.

Habang sinusulat ito ay wala pang pinu-post si BB na photo na kasama si Sen. Robin Padilla. (Rb Sermino)