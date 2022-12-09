WebClick Tracer

Saturday, December 10, 2022

NEWS

Ako Bicol cong: PGH, 3 ospital pa tig-P750M sa 2023 budget

Naglaan ng tig-P750 milyon ang Kongreso sa apat na specialty hospital upang makapagtayo ang mga ito ng kanilang 20 palapag na gusali.

Ito ang sinabi ni House committee on appropriations chairperson at Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Elizaldy Co na isa sa nanguna sa pagbalangkas ng panukalang P5.2 trilyong budget para sa 2023.

Ayon kay Co, ang mga ospital na ito ay ang Philippine General Hospital, Philippine Cancer Institute, National Kidney and Transplant Institute at Philippine Children’s Medical Center.

“We are looking at the medical hotel concept for the realization of the 20-story buildings. Ten stories for hospital facilities, 5 stories for doctors’ clinics and offices, and 5 stories for dorm facilities for hospital personnel and patients and their relatives-caregivers-watchers during their hospital stay and recovery. Add to that several levels for underground parking,” sabi ni Co.

“Magiging malaking bagay ito sa mga naturang government hospitals, lalo na sa mga pasyente at healthcare frontliners doon. Para sa bantay ng mga pasyente at personnel ng ospital, magkakaroon ng heavily-discounted dorms sa loob mismo ng hospital compound o malapit sa ospital,” dagdag pa ni Co. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)

Ano ang masasabi mo sa balitang ito? (Mag-komento)
