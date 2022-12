PSC Chairman Noli Eala super bilib kay Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo

PINASALAMATAN at pinuri ni Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Jose Emmanuel “Noli” Eala ang pinakabagong tagumpay na nakamit ni Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, na naka-tatlong gintong medalya sa 2022 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Weightlifting Championships na ginanap sa Bogota, Colombia kahapon.

Inuwi ni 31-year-old Diaz-Naranjo ang tatlong gintong medalya sa women’s 55kgs division.

“Hidilyn has proven once again that the fire in her heart to be second to none in her field continues to burn and remains the benchmark by which every weightlifter and Filipino athlete must measure themselves against,” saad sa statement ng PSC at ni Eala.

“The PSC will forever be proud of Hidilyn as the epitome of a great champion and will always provide support in her continuing quest to bring honor to our country. Mabuhay!”

Maliban kay Diaz-Naranjo, ang ibang Filipino weightlifters na inaasahang sisikwat ng medalya at slots sa 2024 Paris Olympics ay sina Tokyo Olympian Elreen Ando, Asian champion Vanessa Sarno, Kristel Macrohon at Dave Lloyd Pacaldo. (Elech Dawa)