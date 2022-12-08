WebClick Tracer

Thursday, December 8, 2022

SPORTS

Karera Tips Ni JP Gonzales

Disyembre 09, 2022/ Biyernes / Metro Manila Turf Club – Tanauan City, Batangas

R01 – 4 Jubilum, 5 Steady Cat, 3 Palm Beach, 1 Jewel Of The Mile

R02 – 5 Destiny, 2 Great Dane, 6 Empire Ruler, 1 A Certain Smile

R03 – 2 Christiano, 4 Sultanov, 1 Laughing Tiger, 8 Don’t Say Bad Words

R04 – 4 Gee’s Brulay, 3 Melifolous, 5 Galing Sa Mabait, 7 Hold On

R05 – 2 Hi Jack, 7 Heritage, 8 Che Che, 4 Jack Of Clubs

R06 – 2 Mandatum, 5 Off Shoulder, 4 Eyeshot, 1 Double Happiness

R07 – 2 Polloc Island, 11 Queen Margaux, 12 Guenever, 1 Princess Serena

Solo Pick: Jubilum, Mandatum, Polloc Island

Longshot: Christiano

