Carla natomboy, kinilig sa ganda ni Bea

Hindi napigilan nina Carla Abellana, Bea Alonzo na humanga sa isa’t isa, matapos nilang mag-perform sa isang holiday production number.

Hindi nahiya si Carla na sabihin kung gaano siya ka-fan ni Bea.

“One of my career dreams is to work with her. Although we had a few chances of working together for an endorsement a few years ago and we’ve come across each other on several occasions, this is the first time i actually got to perform on stage with Bea. I was fangirling when we saw each other yesterday. And i was gushing so much on the inside all throughout the day. Ang hirap hindi kiligin at tumitig!



“Thank you, Lord. What a gift! And thank you, @alloutsundays7!



“P.S. Credit to the owners of the photos! Pasensya na nag grab nalang ako. Hindi ko kasi matiis na hindi mag post, ahehe.



“P.S.S. Absolutely enjoyed performing with Sanya, Andrea and all the other amazing Artists at All Out Sundays yesterday. I am so grateful!” sabi ni Carla.

Mabilis namang nag-comment si Bea sa post ni Carla na, “OMG! Carla!! The feeling is mutual! We were talking about how beautiful you are in the dressing room!! Mukha kang doll sa malapitan! I would love to work with you!!!!!! @gmanetwork!”

Well, may mga nagsa-suggest na baka puwede silang bumida sa girl love series, na tulad nina Kylie Padilla, Andrea Torres, ha! (Ruel Mendoza)