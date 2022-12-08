Bakasyon mode na si Beauty Gonzalez kasama ang kanyang mag-ama. In two weeks pa bago siya bumalik, so in time for Christmas.

Pero kasabay nito, ang magandang balita na pinost ng kanyang manager na si Becky Aguila. Ang pelikula na pinagbibidahan niya, ang “My Mother’s Skin” ay for competition sa prestigious International Film Festival na Sundance Film Festival.

‘Pag nagkataon, may chance rin si Beauty na makipag-compete for best actress among other actresses in different countries and hopefully, maiuwi niya ito.

Bahagi ng Facebook post nga ng manager ni Beauty, “Christine Marie Gonzalez Crisologo is very proud to have been chosen to portray this one of a kind role. Congratulations in advance!

“Kenneth Dagatan’s In My Mother’s Skin is headed to the Sundance Film Festival 2023! We will screen under the Midnight section where only 8 films are chosen, the section that discovered Hereditary, Blair Witch Project, The Witch, Mandy, The Babadook, It Follows, Under The Shadow. We are the only foreign language film in the section!

“In My Mother’s Skin is a Philippine-Singapore-Taiwan coproduction with Epicmedia, Zhao Wei Films, Volos Films and Clover Films, supported by Film Development Council of the Philippines.

“Film Philippines, Singapore Film Commission, Taiwan Creative Content Agency and BiFan NAFF Discovery of Asia Prize. The film boasts of a talented ensemble of Beauty Gonzales, Felicity Kyle Napuli, James Mavie Estrella, Angeli Bayani, Arnold Reyes, Ronnie Lazaro, Noel Sto Domingo, with Ms Jasmine Curtis-Smith.

DonBelle kabugan sa skydiving

Napakasaya ng DonBelle fans. As in, buhay na buhay ang mga DonBelle sa Twitter dahil sa mga sine-share nina Donny Pangilinan at Belle Mariano na mga ganap nila habang nasa Dubai.

Nandiyan ang harutan o sweet-sweetan moment sa disyerto ng Dubai. So ang drama nila, from the sand to the sky. Kasi naman, na-achieved nila ang isa sa mga goals or bucketlist nila na makapag-skydiving ng magkasama.

Kaya ang mga fan nila, alive na alive at ilan sa mga comments, “10/10 happiness. You fulfill your dreams together. We love you to the moon and back.”

Tuwang-tuwa ang mga fan dahil noong 2021, nagsalita ang mga ito na “walang bawian” na ia-achieve nga nila ang bucketlist nilang ito na nagawa nila.

Ilan pa sa mga comments sa dalawa na nakikita sa mga pino-post nila or sine-share ng mga nakaka-spot sa kanila sa Dubai, “Holding hands while walking loversss.”

At dahil nakita rin kung paano alagaan ni Donny si Belle at pinaiiral ang pagiging gentleman na ang luggage ni Belle, kahit na may mga dala rin si Donny, siya pa rin ang nagtutulak.

“Kaya ang hirit ng isang netizen, “Donny’s consistency. Chivalry is not dead y’all.”