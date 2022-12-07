Salamat sa Diyos! Alyssa Valdez dehins ooperahan sa tuhod

MASUWERTENG hindi mangangailangan ng operasyon si three-time conference MVP at Creamline Cool Smashers team captain Alyssa Valdez matapos masaktan ang kanang tuhod nitong Martes na matagumpay na napagwagian ang battle-for-third place kontra Chery Tiggo Crossovers sa pagtatapos ng 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference sa PhilSports Arena sa Pasig City.

Sa inilabas na Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) ng 29-anyos, na ginawaran rin bilang Best Outside Hitter, hindi umano kinakailangang ng surgery, bagkus ay daraan na lamang sa rehabilitasyon at ilang linggong pahinga kasunod ng kautusan ng kanilang espesyalista.

“Creamline Cool Smashers Management would like to inform everyone that after reviewing the MRI results, doctors have advised several weeks or rest and rehabilitation for our captain. Thank God that no surgery is needed,” pahayag ng Cool Smashers sa kanilang inilabas na update sa kalagayan ng dating three-time UAAP MVP.

Siniguro ng management ng Creamline na gagawin nila ang nararapat at mahusay na pangangalaga para makabalik sa siyento-por-siyentong paglalaro ang San Juan, Batangas native.

“Management will ensure that Alyssa gets the possible care and treatment for her to come back stronger in due time,” saad sa naturang statement. “We thank everyone for the love and well-wishes. Let’s continue to keep Alyssa in our prayers.”

Matatandaang nasaktan si Valdez sa third set matapos na tumama ang kanang tuhod sa kagustuhang makasalo ng dig, na nagawa pang makatapos ng 10 puntos.

“She’s a role model and a leader in our team. she’s the heart of this team also, whether she’s on the court or off the court, ramdam namin siya, ramdam naming gusto niya kaming i-cheer and inspire all the time, so we’re grateful for having her in the game,” wika ni playmaker Jia Morado-De Guzman patungkol kay Alyssa. (Gerard Arce)