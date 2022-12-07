David Archuleta umaming muntik magpatiwakal

Hindi raw mag-a-apologize ang American Idol season 8 runner-up na si David Archuleta sa pagiging honest niya sa kanyang tunay na pagkatao.

Out and proud si David at sa isang show niya sa Delta, Utah ay may ilang tao sa audience ang umalis nang magsalita na siya tungkol sa kanyang pagiging gay.

Nakatanggap pa raw si David ng isang message sa Instagram mula sa fan na nagsabing marami raw ang hindi nagustuhan ang pag-share nito sa kanyang personal na buhay, lalo na raw ang pag-amin na siya ay proud member ng LGBT community.

Sinagot ito ni David dahil gusto niyang ipaabot sa marami na hindi niya kailangang magtago at kung hindi raw kumportable ang ilang tao sa pinili niyang buhay, respetuhin na lang daw nila ang choice niya bilang isang tao.

Ginagawa raw na mag-share ni David dahil muntik na siyang magpakamatay noong hindi niya magawang aminin ang tunay niyang pagkatao. Ngayon, gusto niyang ipaabot sa iba na walang masama sa pag-amin dahil pinakaimportante raw ay ang ang pagmamahal at pagbigay ng halaga sa sarili.

“So I am choosing to not hide that anymore. If I offend others for simply saying it’s ok to be who you are and like someone even if it’s the same sex, and people walk out of a show because they are uncomfortable that I am sharing my story of self acceptance. I am learning to love myself and encourage others to do the same.

“Two years ago I was thinking ending my life was better than admitting this openly. If you are more offended that I say I like guys than you are that someone has felt it was better to end their life for that very same reason. I want you to think about why that makes you uncomfortable. I want to have uncomfortable conversations. That’s how you gain understanding. I didn’t say anything explicit or inappropriate. If a few dozen people walk out, but there are others staying who need to know they’re not alone in this journey. It’s worth it to me.

“And to anyone else who still follows me through my journey. I am so grateful for you. I hope you continue to support others who are going through the same things I’ve recently gone through and overcome thanks to the many people like you who are compassionate and supportive.

“I will not apologize for anything I say however imperfectly I express it. I am me. And I will never apologize for it again how I did for so many years before. And I hope you can unapologetically and lovingly be you too. Wherever you may be on your journey.”

Tuloy lang daw si Archuleta sa kanyang Christmas tour na magtatapos sa December 23 in Chandler, Arizona.

Minsan nang nagbida si David Archuleta sa 4-week mini-series na Nandito Ako noong 2012 na umere sa TV5. Nakasama niya rito sina Jasmine Curtis-Smith, Eula Caballero, Aiko Melendez, Gelli de Belen, Ana Capri, Mon Confiado, RS Francisco, Ana Feleo and Perla Bautista. (Ruel Mendoza)