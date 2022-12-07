Antonella Racasa walastik, kampeon sa Pasig Chess

MULING kuminang si WNM Antonella Berthe Racasa nang magkampeon sa high school girls division ng Pasig Alliance of Private School Administrators (PAPRISA) Chess Championship na ginanap sa Niño Jesus House of Studies sa Pasig City nitong Martes.
Inirehistro ni 15-year-old player na si Racasa ang perfect seven points para makopo ang titulo sa seven-round tournament na ipinatupad ang 20 minutes plus 10 seconds increment time control format.
Pinisak ni Racasa sina Charlene Alessandra Bacunawa, Aubrey Gayle De Leon, Stephanie Engles, Eloisa Jade Alcantara, Nimfa Geraldine Cacho, Eunice Busaco at Lyanne Belle Reyes.
Samantala, masisilayan rin si Racasa sa Batang Pinoy sa Disyembre 17 hanggang 22 sa Vigan, Ilocos Sur.
Lalahok din si Antonella sa GMG CHESS Open Rapid Chess Tournament sa Disyembre 31 at sa Sir Herky Del Mundo Memorial Open Rapid Chess Tournament sa Enero 3, 2023, pareho na gaganapin sa second floor Open Kitchen Foodhall, Rockwell Business Center, Sheridan Street, Mandaluyong City. (Elech Dawa)