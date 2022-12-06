Taguig judge lumambot sa rape case! Vhong laya sa P1M piyansa

Masayang Pasko para sa actor na si Vhong Navarro na makasama muli sa laya ang pamilya matapos katigan ng Taguig Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 69 ang hirit na makapagpiyansa kaugnay sa kinakaharap nitong kasong rape at acts of lasciviousness.

Ang naturang mga kaso ay isinampa ng modelong si Deniece Cornejo.

Itinakda naman ni Taguig RTC Branch 69 Judge Loralie Datahan ang bail ni Navarro sa P1 milyon.

Sa pagpayag na makapagpiyansa si Navarro ay binigyang-diin ni Judge Datahan na ang kredibilidad ang complainant ang pinakamahalagang isyu sa prosekusyon sa isinampang kasong rape.

“The categorical and candid testimony of the complainant suffices, and a culprit may be convicted solely on the basis of her testimony, provided it hurdles the test of credibility,” ayon sa inilabas na order ng Taguig judge na may petsang December 5.

Ayon kay Judge Datahab nakitaan nito ng inconsistency sa affidavit ni Cornejo.

“Indeed, the notable inconsistencies in the testimony of the private complainant could not be simply brushed aside, considering that these delve into the elements of the offense charged,” ayon kay Datahan.

Matatandaang inilipat si Navarro mula sa kustodiya ng National Bureau of Investigation sa Bureau of Jail Management and Penology sa Taguig nakaraang buwan.(Betchai Julian)