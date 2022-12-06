May pag-asa na sa swimming – Eric Buhain

MAY natatanaw nang malinaw na pagbabago sa komunidad ng Philippine swimming ngayong kumilos na ang International Swimming Federation (FINA) para ayusin ang kalakaran at programa sa aquatic sports.

Iniahayag ni swimming legend at nahalal na Batangas 1st District Rep. Eric Buhain na kaisa siya sa hangarin ng FINA at ng mga lokal na sports organization na matuldukan ang mga suliranin, kontrobersiya at maling liderato sa swimming na siyang dahilan sa mahabang panahong pangungulimlim ng sports sa international competitions.

“I believe our young and talented Filipino swimmers will soon see calm and crystal-clear waters at the end of the bridge, and get back into hauling golds out of the pool for our country,” sey ni Buhain.

Hindi naitago ni Buhain, first-termer at Vice Chairman ng Youth and Sports Development Committee sa House of Representatives, ang emosyon nang hingan ng pahayag sa naging desisyon ng FINA (Federation Internationale de Natation) na bawiin ang rekognisyon sa Philippine Swimming Inc. (PSI) Board, sa pamumuno ni Lani Velasco kasunod ang pagbuo ng Stabilization Committee na siyang pansamantalang magpapatakbo ng lokal na swimming.

Sa direktiba ng FINA na may petsang Disyembre 3 ay pirmado ni international Federation executive director Brent Nowicki, ang Stabilization Committee ay inatasan na “conduct the proper and necessary amendments of the [PSI] Constitution and organize and conduct a new election.”

Pinangalanan ng FINA sina POC legal head Atty. Wharton Chan at Deputy Secretary General Valeriano “Bones” Floro, gayundin si Bases Conversion Development Authority senior vice president Arrey Perez na siyang bubuo sa Stabilization Committee.

Pinadalhan ng kopya ng desisyon ng FINA ang PSI, ang Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) at Philippine Sports Commission. Epektibo ang kautusan ora mismo.

“I wholeheartedly welcome the FINA action on this matter, and my over-enthusiasm should be forgiven as I still see myself as a Filipino athlete who competes foremost for God and our country,” sambit ni Buhain, tangan ang kabuuang 15 gintong medalya na napagwagihan sa kanyang career sa Southeast Asian Games tampok ang dominasyon sa 100-meter breaststroke, 100-meter butterfly, 200-meter butterfly, 200-meter individual medley, at 400-meter individual medley noong 1991 edition.

“My hopes are very much afloat, and I thanked the Philippine Olympic Committee and the Philippine Sports Commission in supporting this FINA initiative to save swimming, the sport that is very much dear to me,” pahayag ni Buhain, nagbuo ng Congress of Philippine Aquatics. Inc. (COPA) kasama sina Olympian Pinky Brosas, Chito Rivera, Richard Luna, Darren Evangelista and Joel Esquivel.

“Tapik sa balikat ito para sa mga atletang Pinoy at sa Philippine swimming sa kabuuan. Ngayong mismong ang FINA na ang nag-aayos sa liderato ng PSI, walang dahilan upang hindi makamtan ang matagal nang ninanais na pagkakaisa sa komunidad,” sambit ni Buhain.

Hindi nilayuan ng kontrobersiya ang PSI bunsod nang samu’t saring aberya dulot nang kawalan ng kongretong programa at polisiya, kawalan ng mandato dulot ng maling mga programa at kawalan ng direksyon sa liderato.

Umani ng batikos si Velasco nang palitan ng PSI ang pangalan ng dating Philippine Amateur Swimming Association (PASA) kasunod ang pagbabago sa komposisyon ng Board na naging dahilan sa pagkawala ng mga old-timer at Olympians sa asosasyon.

Nitong nakalipas na buwan, naghaing ng reklamo sa FINA, POC at PSC si Cecil Doromal, ina ni Hanoi SEA Games gold medalist Chloe Isleta bunsod nang hindi makatwirang pag-alis sa swimming champion sa lineup ng National Team na sumabak sa World Championship.

Malinaw sa direktiba ng FINA ang pagtanggap sa mga reklamo laban kay Velasco.

“The FINA Bureau discussed various complaints received by the FINA Office concerning matters of inter alia poor governance principles within your National Federation,” and “For this reason, and as a matter of last resort, the FINA Bureau has confirmed the implementation of a Stabilization Committee, as set out in C 10.6 of the FINA Constitution,” ayon sa direktiba.

“Effective immediately, the Stabilization Committee shall run all day-to-day operations of Philippine Swimming Inc. conduct the proper and necessary amendments of the Constitution and organize and conduct a new election. This means that any Philippine Swimming Inc. board members shall no longer be recognized as representatives (legal or otherwise) of Philippine Swimming Inc,” ayon sa FINA. (Abante Sports)