Kirstie Alley patay sa cancer

Ginulat ng Hollywood actress na si Kirstie Alley ang marami dahil sa pagpanaw niya sa edad na 71 pagkatapos ng kanyang pakikipaglaban sa sakit na cancer sa Moffitt Cancer Center.

Nakilala si Kirstie dahil sa mga TV shows na Cheers, Veronica’s Closet, Fat Actress, Kirstie, Scream Queens at sa hit 1989 comedy film na Look Who’s Talking.

Ang pamilya ni Kirstie ang nag-announce ng pagpanaw nito noong nakaraang December 5: “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

Kabilang sa nagpaabot ng pakikiramay ay ang leading man niya sa Look Who’s Talking na si John Travolta: “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

Born in Wichita, Kansas on January 12, 1951, sumikat si Kirstie nang gampanan niya ang role as Rebecca Howe sa award-winning sitcom na Cheers in 1987. Nanalo siya rito ng Emmy at Golden Globe in 1991 as best actress in a comedy series.

Lumabas din si Kirstie sa mga pelikulang Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Summer School, Village of the Damned, Mad House, Sibling Rivalry, Deconstructing Harry, It Takes Two, Drop Dead Gorgeous at Accidental Love.

Noong 2010 ay ginawan ng reality TV series ang pagbawas niya ng timbang sa Kirstie Alley’s Big Life. Naging contestant din siya sa season 12 ng Dancing with the Stars (2011) and season 7 ng The Masked Singer (2022). (Ruel Mendoza)