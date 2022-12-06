WebClick Tracer

Tuesday, December 6, 2022

NEWS

DTI sec nabitin sa CA

Sinuspinde ng Commission on Apppointments (CA) ang deliberasyon ng ad interim appointment ni Alfredo Pascual bilang kalihim ng Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) dahil sa kawalan ng oras.

Si Camarines Sur Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuertem CA Majority Leader, ang nagtulak na suspindihin ang pagdinig dahil nakasunod na tatalakayin ang ad interim appointment ni Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla.

“For lack of material time, I move to suspend the consideration of the ad interim appointment of Mr. Alfredo Espinosa Pascual as secretary of the Department Trade and Industry,” sabi ni Villafuerte.

Inaprubahan ng CA Committee on Trade and Industry ang mosyon matapos segundahan ni Senadora Imee Marcos. (Dindo Matining)

