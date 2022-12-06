Creamline nasungkit 3rd place: Alyssa Valdez napasama bagsak ng kanang tuhod

HINDI natapos ni Creamline Cool Smashers superstar Alyssa Valdez ang Game 2 ng best-of-three battle for third kontra Chery Tiggo, Martes, sa 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference matapos masaktan ang kanang tuhod.

Sinubukan ni Valdez na i-save ang bola mula sa 1-2 play ni Alina Bicar pero napasama ang bagsak ng kanang tuhod nito kaya namilipit siya sa sakit at inalalayan papuntang bench kaya hindi na nito natapos ang laro.

“She’s a role model and a leader in our team. she’s the heart of this team also, whether she’s on the court or off the court, ramdam namin siya, ramdam naming gusto niya kaming i-cheer and inspire all the time, so we’re grateful for having her in the game,” wika ni Creamline setter Jia Morado-De Guzman patungkol kay Valdez.

Sa kabila nito, humarabas pa rin si Jema Galanza at ang Creamline para patirikin ang Chery Tiggo, 25-15, 25-19, 23-25, 25-21, para masungkit ang third place.

Tumapos ang dating Adamson Lady Falcons heavy-hitter ng 16 puntos mula sa 15 atake kasama ang 12 digs, habang nanguna sa hatawan si back-to-back conference MVP Diana Mae “Tots” Carlos sa 19 puntos mula sa 17 atake at dalawang aces.

“Well we knew anyone can step up for our team can be the role naman, we really one to finish the series strong, we have a great year, what a way to end it with a win,” dagdag ni Morado-De Guzman na tumapos ng kabuuang 26 excellent sets, kasama ang apat na puntos upang tapusin ang taon na kabilang pa rin sa podium finish kasunod na dalawang titulo sa Open at Invitational Conference kasunod ang matagumpay na pagrepresenta sa Pilipinas sa sixth place finish sa 2022 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) women’s Cup at fourth place finish sa 2022 ASEAN Grand Prix.

Ito rin ang ikatlong bronze medal finish ng Creamline buhat noong 2017 Reinforced at Open Conference.

“We’re very happy and grateful for it, it’s another medal that we won, kasi ang dami naming pinagdaanan this year. Ang dami naming nilaruan, whether it’s local or international so, to end this year with another medal, is something to be grateful,” panapos ni Jia.

May 10 points si Valdez bago nahinto dahil sa knee injury. (Gerard Arce)