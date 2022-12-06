Choco Mucho Flying Titans umaray sa nagsasabing isnabera ang team

TINULIGSA ng pamunuan ng Choco Mucho Flying Titans ang hindi magandang pagtrato at pagpapalabas sa kanilang mga manlalalaro bilang mga isnabero at walang “good manners and right conduct” sa kumalat na videos matapos ang kanilang pagpapahinga sa isla ng Boracay.

Ipinaliwanag ng Choco Mucho sa isang opisyal na pahayag ang naging kaganapan sa kanilang pagbabakasyon kung saan kabaliktaran at walang katotohanan ang ipinalalabas na negatibong parte sa ilang segundong naging viral video na matindi nitong kinondena.

“The team was in Boracay recently for a short break after a busy year of heartbreaking finishes. A video clip from that trip went viral, with some of our netizens portraying us as snobs who lack “good manners and right conduct,” pahayag ng Choco Mucho.

“Unfortunately, what is not included in the viral clip are other videos online showing the players,” acknowledging and talking to fans, and accommodating selfies and videos with them while trying to have their break. The Team’s fans know how warm, respectful, appreciative, and accommodating the ladies are,” sabi pa sa sulat.

“While we acknowledge that our team could have handled that particular encounter in the video better, we denounce malicious posts that put our players, our team, and our company in a bad light. Posting these innuendos only bring negativity to our volleyball community and put the wellbeing of our athletes at risk,” ayon pa sa Flying Titans.

“We thank our fans who are supportive of the team and respectful of the players. Together, let us grow the sport of volleyball with an athmosphere of respect for each other,” pakiusap pa ng pamunuan ng Choco Mucho. (Lito Oredo)