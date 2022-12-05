PBBM mananagot sa Maharlika Fund – GMA

Mananagot si Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. sa anumang kahihinatnan sa implementasyon ng panukalang Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) o sovereign wealth fund.

Ito ang nilinaw ni dating Pangulo at Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal- Arroyo matapos umani ng samu’t saring reaksyon ang panukala o House Bill 6398.

“The success of any fund, sovereign or private, lies in the quality of its management. In the current version of the Maharlika Wealth Fund, the President of the Philippines chairs its governing Board. This is a powerful statement that the highest official of the land will hold himself as ultimately accountable to the Filipino people for the performance of the fund,” paliwanag ni Arroyo.

Kapag operational na umano ang fund, magbibigay ng payo ang Department of Finance (DOF).

Sinabi pa ni Arroyo na mayroon naman laging pondo ang pamahalaan para mag-invest sa financial assets ng government financial institutions (GFIs) o reserves ng Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas

Mabebenipisyuhan din umano ang MIF ng centralized, specialized at accountable management.

“Thus, its operations can more transparently be observed, tracked, and monitored, not just domestically, but by the international financial community as well,” dagdag ni Arroyo.

Idinagdag din ni Arroyo na ang sovereign wealth fund ay hindi na bago at ginagamit na ng ibang bansa dekada na ang nakakaraan at tinangka ng itayo ng mga nagdaang Kongreso. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)