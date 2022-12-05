P63M smuggled frozen foods galing HK, China naharang ng BOC

Nakumpiska ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) ang may P63 milyong halaga ng mga puslit na frozen foods na nakalagay sa ilang containers at dumating mula sa Hong Kong at China, sa Manila International Container Port (MICP).

Nabatid na nakatanggap ang Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service-MICP (CIIS-MICP) ng derogatory information hinggil sa dalawang containers mula sa Hong Kong at dalawang containers mula sa China na idineklara bilang kilu-kilong frozen prawn balls.

Ang bawat isa sa apat na containers ay sinasabing naglalaman ng tinatayang aabot sa P15,750,000 halaga ng hinihinalang misdeclared goods.

“But in reality, these four containers contained other frozen foods that the consignees did not declare in their manifest. I have personally expressed my confidence to the team, and thanked them for their relentless pursuit of these smugglers,” ani Customs Commissioner Yogi Filemon Ruiz.

“We are simply complying with the directive of our President to continue our drive against the smuggling of agricultural products and protecting our markets and the prices of our products,” dagdag pa niya.

Iniulat ni Customs Deputy Commissioner retired Maj. Gen. Juvymax Uy na naglabas ang ahensiya ng dalawang Alert Orders (AOs) noong Nobyembre 17, 2022 laban sa Victory JM Enterprise OPC, importer/exporter ng dalawang containers mula sa Hong Kong, na bawat isa ay idineklarang naglalaman ng 25,000 kilo ng frozen prawn balls.

Gayunman, sa isinagawang inspeksiyon, natuklasang ang unang container ay mayroong kargang frozen tofu, chicken paws, at boneless beef, habang ang ikalawang container naman ay mayroong frozen tofu, Vietnamese suckling pig, at beancurd skin.

Dalawa pang AOs naman ang inisyu sa dalawang containers mula sa China na inisyu noong Nobyembre 18, 2022.

Ang naturang dalawang containers ay idineklarang naglalaman ng 2,900CT at 2,905CT ng frozen prawn balls, ngunit nang buksan ay natuklasang may karga ang mga ito na frozen fish tofu at frozen beef cheek meat.

“These operations ensure that we are sending the right message to these smugglers—we are not going to back down. I encourage our team members to remain committed to this goal and use their experiences to be one step ahead of these people we want to put behind bars,” ani Uy.

Pinuri naman ni CIIS Director Jeoffrey Tacio ang grupong nag-inspeksiyon sa containers dahil sa kanilang commitment na matuldukan na ang mga ganitong mga aktibidad.

“We have been working double time since receiving the information about these containers. With prices of our goods going up, it is all the more important that we do our best to protect the borders and make sure that none of these smuggled products enter our markets,” aniya.

Anang BOC, ang consignees ng mga puslit na produkto ay mahaharap sa kasong paglabag sa Sectio 1400 (misdeclaration in goods declaration) in relation to Sec. 1113 (property subject to seizure and forfeiture) ng Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

Inirekomenda na rin ng CIIS MICP ang pag-isyu ng warrant of seizure and detention (WSD) laban sa mga misdeclared goods.