Lailani Velasco umapela sa FINA

UMAPELA si Philippine Swimming Inc. (PSI) President Lani Velasco hinggil sa paglaglag ng Federation Internationale de Natation (FINA) sa nasabing opisyal bunsod ng sunud-sunod na reklamo sa kanyang pamamalakad sa nasabing national sports association.

Nauna dito ay nagpalabas ng direktiba ang FINA hinggil sa pagbawi ng rekognisyon ni Velasco bilang presidente ng nasabing NSA kung saan agaran na ipinatupad.

“The FINA Bureau discussed various complaints received by the FINA Office concerning matters of inter alia poor governance principles within your National Federation. For this reason, and as a matter of last resort, the FINA Bureau has confirmed the implementation of a Stabilization Committee, as set out in C 10.6 of the FINA Constitution,” ayon sa memo ng FINA.

Ngunit ayon sa pahayag na ipinalabas ng kampo ni Velasco, lahat umano ng paratang sa kanya ay pawang mga kasinungalinang lamang.

Hindi umano naiparating sa PSI ang reklamo kung kaya naman naniniwala si Velasco na pawang paninira lamang sa kanya ang nasabing alegasyon.

“While PSI was not specifically informed of the incidents or circumstances allegedly proving, “inter alia poor governance”, we respectfully believe that there is no truth in any of the allegations of said governance principles in managing the affairs of the organization. On the contrary, great progress is continuously being achieved by PSI for its members as its members would attest to,” ayon sa pahayag na ipinalabas ni Velasco.

“In this regard, we are respectfully appealing the decision of FINA Bureau as stated in the letter dated December 3, 2022. In addition, we respectfully request that PSI, through Ms. Lailani M. Velasco, be given access to the complaints that were filed and be given the opportunity to respond to the same in accordance with the FINA constitution,” ayon pa rin sa pahayag na ipinalabas ng kampo ni Lani. (Annie Abad)