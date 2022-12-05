FEU cheering squad babakuran ang titulo

TATANGKAING ipagtanggol ng Far Eastern University ang korona sa University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Cheerdance Competition na nakatakdang sumambulat sa Disyembre 10 sa Mall of Asia Arena sa Pasay City.

Makakatapat ng Morayta-based cheering squad ang pitong koponan na kinabibilangan ng Adamson Pep Squad, Ateneo Blue Eagles, La Salle Animo Squad, six-time champions NU Pep Squad, UE Pep Squad, eight-time titlist UP Pep Squad at ang walong beses na kampeon na UST Salinggawi Dance Troupe.

“The Cheerdance Competition is the event where we cheer for the individuals who rally our varsity teams on a daily basis. It’s a very special event that everyone in the UAAP community looks forward to. And as what we have seen during the halftime of our men’s basketball games, all teams are ready to have their one shining moment on December 10,” wika ni UAAP Season 85 President Fr. Aldrin Suan.

“We are very pleased that last season’s Cheerdance Competition was a success despite the restrictions and limitations imposed for the safety of all. The love and support of the students, fans and alumni for all eight school squads remain strong, and we at Cignal are happy to once again be able to bring the second CDC this year to fans inside their homes or wherever they may be right at the palm of their hands,” pahayag ni Robert P. Galang, President at CEO ng Cignal TV.

Matutunghayan ang UAAP Season 85 Cheerdance Competition sa mismong araw sa One Sports, UAAP Varsity Channel, Cignal Play at the Smart Gigaplay App, habang mapapanood rin ito ng pandaigdigang manonood sa iWantTFC. (Gerard Arce)