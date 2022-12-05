Dilaw na epal! Bam Aquino nginuso ni Sandro sa Maharlika Fund

Hindi na bago ayon kay presidential son at Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos ang panukala na magtatayo ng sovereign wealth fund na tatawaging Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF).

“Well if you think about it, this isn’t a new idea. Sec. (Benjamin) Diokno already said they were looking at it during the time of [President Rodrigo] Duterte. If I’m not mistaken, former Senator Bam Aquino filed a bill in 2016 trying to do the same thing,” sabi ni Marcos kaugnay sa kontrobersiyal na SWF .

Sinabi ni Marcos na maaaring hindi na naipasa ang panukala noong panahon ni dating Pangulong Benigno ‘Noynoy’ Aquino III kaya hindi ito naaprubahan.

Ayon kay Marcos bagama’t sinusuportahan ng kanyang ama ang panukala ay hindi dito nanggaling ang ideya.

“So yes, it became apparent that the president was in support of creating a sovereign wealth fund but the idea did not come from him per se. Because this is something that has been in the works or something that’s been pushed by not even this administration but past administrations,” dagdag pa ni Marcos.

Kumpiyansa si Marcos na maisasabatas ang panukala sa termino ng kanyang ama.

“Like I said, I think part of the reason was that, of course, it’s been politicized, but the whole point of this exercise is that this corporation will be free from politics. That’s why it needs to be run by technocrats; wala silang interes sa politika,” dagdag pa ng kongresista. (Billy Begas)