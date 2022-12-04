Nadine talo agad: Coleen mas bagay na horror queen

Sa presscon ng ‘Deleter’ ang Metron Manila Film Festival 2022 entry ng Viva Films, na dinirek ni Mikhael Red, tinanong si Nadine Lustre kung kumusta ang maging ‘horror queen’?

Kasi nga, horror ang tema ng movie na ito, at sa trailer pa lang, tatayo na ang balahibo mo sa takot.

“Ang bilis naman! Isang horror movie pa lang ang nagagawa ko,” sabi ni Nadine.

Pero, heto nga, biglang-bigla, nanalo ng award si Coleen Garcia, at may temang horror ang movie na nagpanalo sa kanya, ha!

“Yesterday I woke up to the exciting news that I won Best Actress at the El Grito International Fantastic Film Festival in Venezuela! 🥰 Thank you so much to the jury for selecting me. I am so honored!” sabi ni Coleen.

“Thank yooouuu, Direk @manru and @viva_films, for the trust, and for giving me the opportunity to play Rebekah. Thank you, Lord, for carrying me through all of it. I learned a lot from this project, and working on it really reminded me why I love what I do!

“Kaluskos is now showing in cinemas nationwide!” sabi ni Coleen.

At agad-agad nga ay binigay kay Coleen ang korona ng horro queen. Kung dati-rati nga ay si Kris Aquino ang binabansagang horror queen, dahil sa sunod-sunod na horror movie na ginawa niya, na lahat ay bumenta sa takilya, at nasundan ni Kim Chiu, dahil marami rin siyang nagawang horror movie, sa pagwawagi ni Coleen ng award, mas siya nga raw ang karapat-dapat maging horror queen.

Aray ko, na-elbow agad si Nadine sa tronong `yon, ha! Pero siyempre, once na maging box office ang ‘Deleter’ malaki pa rin ang chance ni Nadine na maging horror queen.

So, abangan! (Rb Sermino)