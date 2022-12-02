Mga immigration exec tatalupan sa human trafficking

Ikinatuwa ni Senadora Risa Hontiveros ang hakbang ng Department of Justice (DOJ) na imbestigahan ang napaulat ng pagdala [human trafficking] ng mga Pinoy para sa isang cryptocurrency scam sa Myanmar.

Una nang inatasan ni Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Beltran ang National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) na imbestigahan ang mga opisyal ng Bureau of Immigration (BI) sa napaulat na human trafficking ng mga Pinoy kasunod na bagong modus na ibinunyag ni Hontiveros sa kanyang privilege speech sa Senado.

“This is of course very welcome as we really have to address the problem of trafficking on all fronts,” sabi ni Hontiveros.

“As the lead convenor of the IACAT (Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking), the DOJ is well-positioned to look into this particular case of Pinoys being victimized into participating in scamming activities in Myanmar,” dagdag niya.

Sabi ni Hontiveros, dati nang nakipag-uganayan ang Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality sa NBI nang ibunyag niya ang “pastillas scam”, ang iskandalong bumulaga sa BI kung saan ilan sa opisyal ay sangkot sa bribery scheme kapalit ng mabilis na pagpasok ng mga Chinese sa bansa.

“We have previously worked with the NBI when it came to exposing people involved in the ‘pastillas scam.’ So I hope the cooperation of the agency and the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality will also be fruitful in suppressing this new modus operandi of human trafficking,” ani Hontiveros. (Dindo Matining)