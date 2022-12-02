Laguna Heroes inakbayan ni Banjo Barcenilla sa semis

SWAK sa semifinals ng Northern Division ang Laguna Heroes matapos angklahan nina GM Rogelio “Banjo” Barcenila at FM Roel Abelgas sa Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) online chess tournament na nilaro sa chess.com, Miyerkoles.

Umiskor ng dalawang beses na panalo ang Laguna kontra Isabela Knights of Alexander sa two-match quarterfinals, 18-3 at 15.5-5.5.

Nakatuwang nina Barcenilla at Abelgas sa pagtarak ng panalo si ACM Michella Concio, nanaig ang Heroes sa blitz category, 5-2 at saka umukit ng 13-1 panalo sa rapid play.

“We were able to improve our results in the quarterfinals against Isabela. Though we had bigger winning margins compared to the eliminations,” sabi ni AGM Dr. Fred Paez ng Jolly Smile Dental Clinic, isa sa apat na co-team owner ng Laguna Heroes na kinabibilangan nina Mr. David Nithyananthan ng KALARO at Greatech Philippines, Inc., Engr. Billy Joe Ereňo ng Costbusters Philippines Corp. at Engr. Benjamin Dy ng SDC Global Choice Foods. (Elech Dawa)