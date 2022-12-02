Karera Tips Ni JP Gonzales

Disyembre 03, 2022/Sabado

Metro Manila Turf Club – Tanauan City, Batangas

R01 – 1 Axis Deviation, 5 Hakeem, 6 Deus Ex Machina

R02 – 5 May Ten, 2 Sakalam, 3 Bang, 4 So Humble

R03 – Entry No. 3, Entry No. 5, 4 Colony Bell, 2 Chocolate Thunder

R04 – 5 Batang Cabrera, 2 Life Gets Better, 3 Boom Raider, 1 Magnificent Lady

R05 – 7 Waray Na Mayda Pa, 5 Rain Rain Go Away, 8 Himanshi, Entry No. 1

R06 – 2 Stayinthemoment, 4 Portsalt, 3 Full Combat Order, 1 Attractive Force

R07 – 1 Color Blast, 2 Don’t Stop Believin, 8 Barrio San Roque, 6 Sexy Love

Solo Pick: Stayinthemoment

Longshot: Color Blast