Kabog S’pore, Thailand, India: Maine Mendoza best host sa Asian TV Awards

Trending ang phenomenal star na si Maine Mendoza dahil sa kanyang pagka-panalo sa 27th Asian TV Awards.

Si Maine ang nagwagi na Best Entertainment Presenter/Host para sa kanyang show na #MaineGoals. Natalo ni Maine ang ibang nominees mula sa Singapore, India, Taiwan, Thailand.

Mas naging espesyal pa para kay Maine ang pagkapanalo niya dahil ang #MaineGoals ng BuCo Channel ang unang solo hosting project niya. Kaya hindi na lang din talaga siya sa bansa mas makilala, maging sa international na rin. Sayang nga lang din at hindi ito personal na natanggap ni Maine.

Ipinost nga ni Maine sa social media ang kanyang naging speech.

“It’s sad that I’m not there tonight to personally receive the award but nonetheless, I’m extremely grateful and honored to receive the Best Entertainment Show Award virtually.

“Thank you so much Asian TV Awards. Actually, a nomination is already a huge thanks for me and I’m always, always thankful for anything for any kind of recognition that I received from what I do and I’m extremely blessed also to have a multiple platform to express myself and engage with people and different walks of life. But this particular award is not just for me as individual as a host but also involved the works of different people in our show and everyone else who collaborated with us.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank my #MaineGoals family because if not for everyone’s effort, support, guidance and hardwork, definitely, I wouldn’t have been nominated for this. So this Best Entertainment Host award is for everyone’s amazing works.

“Again, thank you Asian TV Awards. All thanks and glory to God.”

Nagpasalamat din si Maine sa kanyang mga tagahanga na bukod nga sa Asian TV Awards, recently ay pinarangalan din siya sa Gawad Pilipino Hero of the Year at sa 6th Asia Pacific Luminare Awards bilang Asia’s Most Phenomenal TV Personality of the Year.

Sabi ni Maine, “Huge thank you to my Maine fam. Such an honor to receive so much recognition but I wouldn’t have gotten these without all your support. Maraming salamat sa inyo!”