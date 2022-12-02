Hailey Bieber ga-‘mansanas’ ang cyst sa ovary

Hindi pa buntis ang misis ni Justin Bieber na si Hailey Bieber. Ayon kay Hailey, ang umbok sa kanyang tiyan ay hindi raw baby kundi isang ovarian cyst.

Sa Instagram Stories ni Hailey, pinost nito ang photo na pinapakita niya ang tiyan niya at tinuro niya ang umbok na isang cyst na singlaki ng mansanas.

“I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple. I don’t have endometriosis or PCOS but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it’s never fun. It’s painful and achy and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and cramps and emotional. Anyways … I’m sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this,” sey ni Hailey.

Bago na-diagnose na may cyst si Mrs. Bieber, nagkaroon ito ng “mini-stroke” noong nakaraang March. Nagkaroon daw ng blood clot sa kanyang utak dahil sa patent foramen ovale (PFO), or flap sa pagitan ng kanyang right and left chambers ng kanyang puso.

Kuwento ni Hailey: “Typically at birth it’s supposed to close on its own. They found that I had a grade 5, which is the highest grade you can have. Mine was fairly large. What typically happens is the heart will filter the blood clot to the lungs and the lungs will absorb it because they’re so big and they can handle it. The blood clot escaped through the hole in my heart and traveled to my brain, and that is why I suffered a ministroke.”

Inoperahan na si Hailey para masara ang flap na iyon sa kanyang puso.

Ang mister naman niyang si Justin ay dumaan din sa pagsubok sa kalusugan nito nang magkaroon ito ng Ramsay Hunt syndrome, na naging sanhi ng facial paralysis nito noong nakaraang June. (Ruel Mendoza)