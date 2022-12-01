Vergeire, Faustino, Tulfo ‘di pa papalitan ni BBM

Wala pang plano si Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. na palitan ang mga opisyal sa ilang departamento ng gobyerno na ang status ay officer-in-charge at hindi pa mga permanente sa puwesto.

Sa isang ambush interview sa pangulo sa Quezon City kahapon, sinabi nitong kuntento siya sa performance ng mga OIC gaya nina Health Secretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo at Department of National Defense OIC Jose Faustino Jr.

“We just go to the process. Wala pa kaming DOH. Wala pa kaming inino-nominate. Usec. Vergeire is doing a fine job. Let her do — kasi we are still not out of the pandemic, so we have to continue to be careful,” anang pangulo.

Masaya rin aniya siya sa trabaho ng DND OIC dahil nagagampanan ang tungkulin at ang kanilang mandato.

“Sa DND, I think happy ako with the situation as it is now. We’ll see. We always — these things are revisited especially every year at the end of the first year. I don’t think that’s any — that’s a secret to anyone that at the end of the first year, ‘yong mga ibang kandidato, they will now join the mix of possible nominees. So let’s be patient. Basta’t na… ako, ang concern ko lang ‘yong kailangang gawin na trabaho, nagagawa. So far naman, nagagawa,” dagdag ng pangulo. (Aileen Taliping)