Poe binoldyak DOTr sa kapos na Beep card

Nabuwisit si Senadora Grace Poe sa kakulangan ng Beep cards at nanawagan sa Department of Transportation (DOTr) na magpaliwanag kung bakit nangyari iyon.

“The DOTr should explain the scarcity of beep cards that burdens our people using trains,” sabi ni Poe sa isang statement.

“The time spent lining up for every single-journey ticket is moment wasted for our already weary commuters,” dagdag pa niya.

Pinagpapaliwanag din ni Poe ang DOTr sa mga ulat na napipilitan ang mga mananakay na bumili sa online sa mas mataas na presyo.

Nabatid na mabibili sa internet marketplaces ang isang Beep card sa presyong P188, na mas mataas sa standard price na P100 sa mga istasyon ng train.

“The lack of beep cards is a step backward to our goal to digitalize our transportation payment scheme as a safer and convenient mode,” anang senadora.

“We have allocated billions of development and modernization of our railways system. Our people must feel the fruits of their hard-earned taxes,” sambit pa niya. (Dindo Matining)