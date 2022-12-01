Lovi ilalantad sikreto ng kagandahan

Super sipag ni Lovi Poe sa pagpapaganda ng katawan. Sabi nga niya, ‘no excuses’ kahit may trabaho, at holiday pa.

At sa December 4 nga, magsasama-sama ang mga modern, fearless, fun seeking beauties, dahil ang supreme actress na si Lovi Poe, na beauty ambassador, endorser ng ‘Ready Set Glow’ ay dadayo sa Mega BeautyCon, na gaganapin sa Palm Drive Activity Center, Glorietta 2.

Diretso nga agad si Lovi sa event na ito mula ‘ASAP Natin To”, where she promises to deliver another jaw dropping performance.

Aba, huwag niyong i-miss ang chance na makita ang Kapamilya actress ng personal, dahil magbibigay siya ng tips, secrets that make her an iconic beauty and a sought after award winning star.

Hindi naman sikreto na si Lovi ay avid fan ng cosmetics brand, dahil gusto nga niya na palagi siyang maayos, maganda sa paningin ng mga fan.

“Wearing them makes me feel strong, independent and beautiful. It’s a perfect fit with me,” sabi ni Lovi.

Ang favorite ni Lovi ay ang multi-use face tint which can be applied on her eyes, face, and lips.

Ang ‘Ready Set Glow’ has a lot of products that are convenient, multi-use (use it on your eyes, lips, face and body!), and can be easily stashed in your make up kits.

Check out their Badass Eye Shimmers, Face Mist, and Lip Stain- which Lovi all used in her most recent shoot with the Ready Set Glow team. (Don Sermino)